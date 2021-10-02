SOCCER • BOYS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• TC Academy 5, Liberty Classical 0
METRO WEST
• Bloomington Kennedy 4, Cooper 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Edina 2, Mpls. Washburn 1
• Hope Academy 3, West Lutheran 2
• Legacy Christian 2, Nova Classical 0
• PACT 2, United Christian 1
• St. Croix Prep 7, Venture Academy 0
SOCCER • GIRLS
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Monticello 5, Princeton 2
ST. PAUL CITY
• Harding 1, Johnson 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Edina 5, Mpls. Washburn 0
• Legacy Christian 6, Chesterton 0
• Mpls. Southwest 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
• Nova Classical 3, North Lakes 2
TENNIS • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Mpls. Roosevelt 4, St. Paul Harding 3
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy def. Math & Science, 25-23, 25-20, 25-7
• Liberty Classical def. Community of Peace, 25-15, 25-6, 25-20
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central def. Como Park, 25-19, 26-24, 25-19
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville North def. Eastview, 25-7, 25-18, 25-10
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Burnsville def. St. Louis Park, 25-12, 25-7, 25-14
• Cristo Rey Jesuit def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16
• Lakes International Language def. Sciences & Agriculture, 25-7, 25-11, 25-5
• PACT def. Fridley, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22
JIMMY JOHN'S CLASSIC
• Hutchinson def.Brandon Evansville, 25-17, 25-18
• Hutchinson def. Murray County Central, 25-11, 23-25, 15-11