IMPACT PLAYER: Matt Wallner, Twins
The rookie came to the plate with the bases loaded in the first inning and uncorked a three-run triple. He finished with two hits, three runs and three RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Walks drawn by Twins hitters, tied for their second-highest number in a game this year. They drew nine vs. the Blue Jays on May 26.
12 Wins in 16 games at Target Field since the All-Star break.
10 Times Wallner has been hit by a pitch this season, tied for most on the team.
Twins use big innings early, late to rout Rangers 12-2, drop Texas into tie for AL West lead
The Minnesota Twins took advantage of erratic pitching early, drawing four walks and scoring four runs in the first inning Friday night in a 12-2 victory over the Texas Rangers in a game that saw the benches clear.
Sports
Pham loses homer on bizarre fan interference, Diamondbacks beat Reds 10-8
Tommy Pham lost a homer due to a bizarre fan interference after stretching his hitting streak to 15 games, and the surging Arizona Diamondbacks held off the Cincinnati Reds 10-8 on Friday night.
Sports
Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field
Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night.
Sports
Purdy runs for a TD before Chargers backups roll past 49ers 23-12
Brock Purdy ran for a 5-yard touchdown during a brief tune-up for the season opener for San Francisco before the Los Angeles Chargers backups beat the 49ers 23-12 in the exhibition finale on Friday night.
Sports
Strider becomes first 15-game winner, leads Braves over Giants 5-1
Spencer Strider became the major leagues' first 15-game winner, pitching three-hit ball over seven inning in leading the the Atlanta Braves over the slumping San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Friday night.