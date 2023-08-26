IMPACT PLAYER: Matt Wallner, Twins

The rookie came to the plate with the bases loaded in the first inning and uncorked a three-run triple. He finished with two hits, three runs and three RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Walks drawn by Twins hitters, tied for their second-highest number in a game this year. They drew nine vs. the Blue Jays on May 26.

12 Wins in 16 games at Target Field since the All-Star break.

10 Times Wallner has been hit by a pitch this season, tied for most on the team.