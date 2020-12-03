CHARLESTON, Ill. — Sammy Friday IV scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds 16 points to lead Eastern Illinois to a 78-56 win over Chicago State on Thursday.
Josiah Wallace had 15 points for the Panthers (1-3). Jordan Skipper-Brown added 13 points and Marvin Johnson had 11 points and six rebounds.
Levelle Zeigler had 11 points for the Cougars (0-4) Isaiah Lewis added 11 points. Aaris-Monte Bonds had 10 points and eight rebounds.
