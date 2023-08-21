TENNIS • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Crookston 4, Mound Westonka 3

• Mound Westonka 5, Minnewaska 2

• Mound Westonka 6, Park Rapids 1

Results Friday

• Rochester Lourdes 6, St. Paul Harding 1

• St. Paul Harding 5, Apple Valley 2

• Tartan 5, St. Paul Harding 2

GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE INVITE

• Jordan 5, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2

• Jordan 7, Marshall 0

• Marshall 4, Glencoe-Silver Lake 3

• Minneapolis Washburn 7, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

• MInneapolis Washburn 6, Jordan 1

• Minneapolis Washburn 7, Marshall 0