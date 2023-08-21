TENNIS • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Crookston 4, Mound Westonka 3
• Mound Westonka 5, Minnewaska 2
• Mound Westonka 6, Park Rapids 1
Results Friday
• Rochester Lourdes 6, St. Paul Harding 1
• St. Paul Harding 5, Apple Valley 2
• Tartan 5, St. Paul Harding 2
GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE INVITE
• Jordan 5, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2
• Jordan 7, Marshall 0
• Marshall 4, Glencoe-Silver Lake 3
• Minneapolis Washburn 7, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
• MInneapolis Washburn 6, Jordan 1
• Minneapolis Washburn 7, Marshall 0
