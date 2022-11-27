ATLANTA — Drew Friberg scored 24 points and Belmont held off Georgia State 68-66 on Sunday.
Friberg also added five rebounds for the Bruins (4-3). Ben Sheppard scored 15 points with five assists. Cade Tyson scored 12.
Dwon Odom paced the Panthers (4-3) with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Jamaine Mann added 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Ja'Heim Hudson scored 12 with nine rebounds and two steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
