More than 900 people have been served by a Minneapolis violence-prevention program that works to halt the cycle of violence since the effort started in 2016.

Mayor Jacob Frey, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and others praised the Next Step program, which connects victims of violent crimes while they're still hospitalized with services for finding housing, job opportunities and more.

It was first offered at HCMC before expanding to North Memorial in 2018 and Abbott Northwestern in 2021. The program is a partnership between the city, Hennepin County and participating hospitals.

Of those hospitalized for gunshot wounds in the participating hospitals, about 75% are contacted by Next Step providers, and 40% of those offered service accepted it, the mayor said.

Part of Next Step's value, program administrators and Frey said, is that it often ensures people don't end up back in the hospital for a similar incident. Of those who received services, 3% were later found to be back in the hospital for a similar incident, Frey said.

The mayor added he wants to double down on support for this program and others that are data-based and help improve community safety.

"If we truly want to interrupt the cycle of violence, we need to make sure that we're stopping and getting in right after one of these incidents happens or even before," Frey said at the news conference at HCMC.

Omar said she was proud to have secured a $500,000 federal grant in 2022 to assist the Next Step program.

"I know that this investment is going to help families heal; it's going to make sure those that are hurt are not hurt," Omar said.

The federal funds will go toward mental health and anger management services, according to Next Step Director Kentral Galloway. Officials are also considering the possibility of expanding into Children's Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis.

Vinson Jones, a 49-year-old Next Step participant who was stabbed a month ago, said he was given rent assistance after waking up in the hospital. The program also helped him buy his 6-year-old son a bicycle, he said.

"They've been helping us out every week with things I needed like information about where to go to get treatment and all that kind of stuff," he said after the news conference.