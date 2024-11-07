Freshman Democrat Val Hoyle wins reelection to US House in Oregon's 4th Congressional District

The district, which hasn't elected a Republican to the House since 1972, was seen as a likely win for Democrats, according to the Cook Political Report. Hoyle had outraised DeSpain by about $1.6 million as of late October, but Republican-affiliated groups still spent heavily in their bid to flip the seat, federal campaign finance records show. The fundraising arm of U.S. House Republicans, the National Republican Congressional Committee, spent some $375,000 on ads opposing Hoyle.