The Gophers women's cross-country team finished eighth and the men's team 10th in the Big Ten meet on Friday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Minnesota women had a team total of 73; Michigan State won with a score of 41. The Gophers top individuals were freshman Ali Weimer who placed 18th (20 minutes, 41 seconds) in the 6-kilometer race and sophomore Emma Anderson in 36h (21:08.4). Weimer, a St. Michael-Albertville High School product, was the top finisher among freshmen.

The men's team score was 82; Wisconsin won with 11 points. Freshman Emmet Anderson led the Gophers by placing 52nd (25:14.30) in the 8k race.

Softball to induct 22

The Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame will induct 21 members and one team on Saturday at a banquet at Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minn.

The inductees are Doniver Ahlm (Scandia), Jerry Albers (Villard), Phil Anderson (Scandia), William Blatzheim (St. Paul), Don Bowman (Roseville), Denny Davis (Duluth), Leon Donaghue (Minneapolis), Mike Forrest (Cloquet), John Johnson (Harris), Richard Jordan (Delano), David Junker (Stillwater), Dennis Kenning (Sauk Rapids), Jim Lindberg (Scandia), Richard Lindberg (Pine City), Larry Lindquist (Harris), David Meyer (Duluth), Bill Olson (Duluth), Cheryl Steele (Coon Rapids), Bruce Uecker (Waverly), Wayne Viessman (Dawson), Randy Walker (St. Paul) and the Minnesota Lady Loons team.

Etc.

The Gophers men's and women's swimming and diving teams, both ranked No. 25 nationally, won every event in a triangular dual meet against St. Thomas and South Dakota State at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. The Gophers men (4-0) beat St. Thomas 202-86 and South Dakota State 203-87; the women (5-0) beat St. Thomas 206-84 and South Dakota State 199-89.

Ryan Evans, who has developed qualifiers for Olympic Trials and Junior Nationals as a club coach and competed and coached in NCAA Division I, was named the head coach of the University of Mary women's swimming & diving team. He is a former University of New Mexico and Nevada-Reno assistant coach and a team captain at Iowa. He also was the head coach of the Reno (Nev.) Aquatic Club.

Minnesota State Mankato, after winning its sixth NSIC regular-season title in women's soccer, is the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. The Mavericks will host a quarterfinal match against No. 8 seed Concordia (St. Paul) at 1 p.m. Monday.

Cretin-Derham Hall's Attila Lippai, a senior hockey forward, has committed to St. Thomas, according to the Youth Hockey Hub. Lippai had 17 goals and 15 assists last season.