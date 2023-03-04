Addison Leschber hit two solo homers and Breezy Bennett a two-run shot as the Gophers softball team No. 20 Oregon 4-1 on Friday afternoon in its opening game of the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif. Both those players are freshmen.
Senior Autumn Pease pitched a two-hitter for Minnesota (9-6) the win. She allowed only a home run by Alyssa Daniell of the Ducks (13-4) in the second inning. Pease struck out three, walked none.
U football to open two spring practices
The Gophers football team will hold two spring practices that will be free and open to the public. The practices on March 28 and April 4 will begin at 5:15 p.m. and be held at a site to be determined.
The Gophers previously announced they will hold their spring game at 11 a.m. April 22 at Huntington Bank Stadium. It, too, will be free and open to the public.
RANDY JOHNSON
Etc.
- The No. 1-ranked Gophers men's hockey team, which received a quarterfinal bye in the Big Ten playoffs for winning the regular-season title, will play an intrasquad scrimmage at 6 p.m. Saturday at Graham Arena in Rochester. Seating is limited but it is free and open to the public.
- The shorthanded Gophers tennis team lost 4-0 to Wisconsin at the Baseline Tennis Center. Anet Koskel lost 6-2, 6-2 to Ava Markham at No. 1 singles and also lost at No. 2 doubles with partner Aiva Schmitz 6-3. Coupled with a forfeit loss by Minnesota (5-6, 0-2 Big Ten) in one of the other two doubles matches, the Badgers won the doubles point despite a loss at No. 1 doubles. Wisconsin also won at No. 5 and 6 singles on forfeits.
- The Gophers men's track and field team will begin its outdoor competition on Saturday at the Longhorn Invitational in Austin, Texas. The University of Minnesota dropped its indoor men's program in the sport after the 2021 season. Last season the Gophers' outdoor collegiate season ended with four All-America finishes in the NCAA meet in Eugene, Ore.
- North Dakota forward Jackson Blake, of Eden Prairie, was named the repeat NCHC rookie of the month. He had three goals and five assists in six games in February.
- Garrett Horsager of the Oklahoma Warriors was named the NAHL defenseman of the month. The 6-0, 180-pound Horsager, 21, of Rosemount had five goals and six assists in 10 games.