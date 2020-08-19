Fresh, whole peaches supplied by California’s Wawona Packing Co. and sold at retail locations that include Aldi and Target have been linked to salmonella infections, food safety officials warned Wednesday.

People who became ill reported buying peaches from Aldi, Target, and possibly other retail locations. On Wednesday, Aldi announced a recall of peaches from Wawona, including both loose and bagged peaches, which Aldi voluntarily recalled. Target is also removing peaches from its stores.

Twenty-three Minnesotans were identified as part of the outbreak, with a median age of 28 years (range, 3 to 92 years), the Minnesota Health Department reported. The patients became ill between July 12 and Aug. 3. Six were hospitalized. All have recovered.

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 68 cases of salmonella identified in nine states. More cases may be detected as the investigation continues, health and food safety officials said.

They recommend throwing out or returning fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona. Fresh peaches supplied by other companies are not known to be affected.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but they can begin up to two weeks later. Infections usually clear in five to seven days, but about 28% of laboratory-confirmed cases require hospitalization.