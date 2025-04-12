Frenchwoman Ferrand-Prévôt wins Paris-Roubaix women's race for the first time

ROUBAIX, France — Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt overcame sickness and a crash to win the Paris-Roubaix women's race for the first time on Saturday with a well-timed solo breakaway.
The 33-year-old from France added the prestigious and grueling Roubaix classic to her Olympic mountain bike gold medal at the Paris Games last year and the 2014 world road race title.
''I'm super happy but I don't realise it yet,'' she said. ''It could be my best win ever.''
A smiling Ferrand-Prévôt raised both arms in the air as she crossed the finish line at the Roubaix velodrome.
She surprised herself with the victory, given the circumstances.
''I was sick the last couple of days, so I was not sure this morning if I was going to participate. It's good that finally I took the start," Ferrand-Prévôt said. "Winning here is just amazing. My boyfriend (Dylan van Baarle) won three years ago, so now I won. We will have two (trophies) at home."
The 148.5-kilometer (92-mile) race featured 29.2 km (18 miles) of cobbles and Ferrand-Prévôt was one of several riders to fall entering one of those stretches, with 54 kilometers to go.
But she was unharmed and quickly rejoined the peloton.