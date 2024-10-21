French transport minister meets cycling groups after a traffic death sparks protests

Transport Minister François Durovray, in a post on X, expressed his deep sympathy for Varry's family and said that cyclists ''have a place on the road,'' vowing to address safety concerns. He called Monday's meeting an opportunity to listen and act on behalf of France's cycling community, which has been shaken by Varry's death. The tragedy has reignited national debates on road safety and cyclist protection as France sees an increasing number of cyclists in its urban centers.