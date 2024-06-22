The upcoming NBA draft is filled with talented forwards who either played internationally or bypassed college basketball.

French teenager Zaccharie Risacher could very well be the No. 1 overall pick and checked in at No. 2 in the latest AP NBA Mock Draft, while Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland II went through the G League Ignite developmental program for top prospects. All are positioned to be lottery prospects, along with Colorado one-and-done freshman Cody Williams as an athletic wing.

A look at the top forward prospects:

Zaccharie Risacher, France

STRENGTHS: There is intriguing potential surrounding the 6-foot-9, 195-pound forward as a developing player who could impact both ends of the court. He has guard skills and the ability to thrive as a catch-and-shoot wing after making about 39% of his 3-pointers for JL Bourg between league and Eurocup play last season. He's active away from the ball as a cutter and can thrive in transition or off a closeout, while his roughly 6-10 wingspan can create problems for smaller ballhandlers.

CONCERNS: The 19-year-old needs to get stronger to prepare for the physical play in the NBA. He also averaged 0.9 assists and 1.6 turnovers in league and Eurocup play, highlighting a need to improve as a playmaker.

Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite

STRENGTHS: The 6-9, 197-pound Buzelis was a top-flight recruit and McDonald's All-American who bypassed college to play for Ignite. Buzelis, who turns 20 in October, can exploit matchups by scoring over smaller defenders and being quick enough to get past bigger ones. He has shown signs of an all-around offensive game from attacking off the dribble or scoring on step-back shots, averaging 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for Ignite while also using his length (6-10 wingspan) to average 2.1 blocks and rank fourth in the G League.

CONCERNS: He's a willing outside shooter but he made just 27.3% on 3-pointers with Ignite. He also shot just 67.9% at the foul line. He is also still developing as a playmaker (1.9 assists compared to 2.1 turnovers) and could help himself by adding strength.

Cody Williams, Colorado

STRENGTHS: He's a versatile wing who measured roughly 6-7 without shoes at the combine and has a 7-1 wingspan. The 19-year-old shot 55.2% from the field and showed the ability to play in transition, attack the rim and finish. He also made 41.5% of his 3-pointers to stretch defenses, while his length projects well for the defensive end.

CONCERNS: He's has a light 178-pound frame that will need strength, which could also help him improve as a rebounder after he averaged just 3.0 boards — including a total of three rebounds in 64 minutes during three NCAA Tournament games.

Ron Holland II, G League Ignite

STRENGTHS: He has athleticism and versatility in a 6-7, 197-pound frame. Holland has shown the ability to run the floor, get downhill and attack the rim. He averaged 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while also making 75.7% of his foul shots for Ignite, but played just 14 games before needing thumb surgery. Throw in his length (6-11 wingspan), and there's also a defensive upside that showed with 2.5 steals per game.

CONCERNS: He struggled with his outside shot (24% on 3s) and will have to improve his range. He also could use improvement in decision-making considering he had nearly as many turnovers (42) as assists (45).

Others of note:

—TIDJANE SALAUN: The 6-9, 217-pounder is a fluid athlete with a nearly 7-2 wingspan, which could land him late in the lottery. If he can refine his 3-point shot — he shot around 32% with French club Cholet last season — he has the long-term potential to stretch defenses and harass smaller players outside the paint.

—TRISTAN DA SILVA: The 6-8, 217-pounder is a veteran scorer with a developed game. The 23-year-old made 98 career starts over the past three seasons in his four-year run at Colorado, and he averaged 15.9 points while shooting 39.5% from behind the arc in a leading role the past two years. That offensive punch could make him a solid pick in the last third of the first round.

—JAYLON TYSON: The 6-6, 218-pound wing took a big leap offensively after going from Texas to Texas Tech and finally California last season. The first-round prospect averaged 19.6 points (up from 10.7) last season and has a track record as a reliable outside shooter (making 37.8% over the past two seasons).

—TYLER SMITH: The 6-9, 224-pound Smith bypassed college basketball, first with Overtime Elite and last year with G League Ignite. The first-round prospect offers a power forward frame (with a 7-1 wingspan) who can be a lob threat and 3-point range (36.4%) to pull defenders from the paint.

—PACOME DADIET: The 18-year-old Frenchman has played in Germany and is still developing his 6-8, 217-pound frame. He has shown potential as a rim finisher with 3-point range, which could land him in the first round.

—BOBI KLINTMAN: The 6-9, 212-pound wing flashed potential at Wake Forest before spending last season in Australia's National Basketball League. He could go late in the first round with length (6-11 wingspan) and ability as a catch-and-fire 3-point shooter.

—HARRISON INGRAM: He's a down-the-board pick with upside after elevating his 3-point shot in one season at North Carolina (38.5%, up from 31.9% at Stanford). He is a strong rebounder, including 19 against rival North Carolina State. Measuring roughly 6-5 at the combine, Ingram has a strong frame (234 pounds) and 7-foot wingspan.

—BLAKE HINSON: Another flier who could offer outside-shooting punch. The 24-year-old is sturdy (6-8, 230) and averaged 18.5 points while shooting 42.1% on 3s at Pittsburgh.

___

