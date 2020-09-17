PARIS — The Paris public prosecutor's office opened an investigation Thursday into video clips and songs by popular French rapper Freeze Corleone for alleged racist content and hate speech.
The French government said it had taken legal action regarding several clips deemed "anti-Semitic" by the rapper that had provoked the ire of several lawmakers of President Emmanuel Macron's party.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called on Facebook and Twitter "not to spread this rubbish."
Freeze Corleone is a stage name used by French-born Issa Lorenzo Diakhaté, who lives in Senegal.
