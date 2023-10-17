PARIS — France's anti-terror prosecutor said Tuesday a suspected Islamic extremist declared allegiance to the Islamic State group before fatally stabbing a teacher in school attack last week.
The prosecutor, Jean-François Ricard, said, in a press conference , an audio recording was found by police investigators in the suspect's phone. In it, the alleged attacker declared allegiance to the Islamic State and expressed ''his hatred of France. ''
Ricard took no questions.
A teacher was fatally stabbed in the neck and three other people injured in the school attack Friday in the northern town of Arras.
