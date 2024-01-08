PARIS — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned Monday following recent political tensions over immigration, and President President Emmanuel Macron's office said he would appoint a new government in coming days.

Borne's resignation follows the passage of contentious immigration legislation backed by Macron aimed at strengthening the government's ability to deport some foreigners, among other measures.

Borne had been appointed in May 2022 after Macron's reelection for a second term. She was France's second female prime minister.

Macron's office announced in a statement that he had accepted Borne's resignation, and the president posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Borne's work ''has been exemplary every day.''

''You have implemented our project with statewomen's courage, commitment and determination. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Macron wrote.

The statement from Macron's office said Borne will continue in her duties until a new government is appointed.