French president says not all European allies agree on a proposed force for Ukraine

PARIS — France and Britain will continue to forge ahead with plans to deploy troops in Ukraine to defend an eventual peace deal with Russia but only some other nations want to take part, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday after a summit of countries that have been mulling the proposal.
The French leader said ‘’several’’ nations other than France and Britain want to be part of the armed force but added, ‘’It is not unanimous.‘’ Paris and London say such a force would aim to secure any peace deal by dissuading Russia from attacking Ukraine again.
‘‘We do not need unanimity to achieve it,‘’ Macron said. French and British military officials will work with Ukraine to determine where the contingents should be deployed and how many troops they’d need to be a credible deterrent, the French leader added.
'‘There will be a reassurance force with several European nations that will deploy," he insisted.
The summit of leaders of nearly 30 countries plus NATO and European Union chiefs came at a crucial juncture in the more than three-year war, with intensifying diplomatic efforts to broker ceasefires, driven by pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.
But fighting rages on.
Before the leaders met in the luxury of the French presidential palace, Russian drone attacks overnight wounded more than 20 people and heavy shelling Thursday afternoon killed one person and knocked out electricity in parts of Kherson, Ukrainian officials said.
Macron and other summit participants accused Russia of only pretending to want a negotiated settlement.