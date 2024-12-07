PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron expresses ''gratitude'' to those who saved, helped and rebuilt Notre Dame Cathedral.
French President Emmanuel Macron expresses ``gratitude'' to those who saved, helped and rebuilt Notre Dame Cathedral
French President Emmanuel Macron expresses ''gratitude'' to those who saved, helped and rebuilt Notre Dame Cathedral.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 7, 2024 at 6:50PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announces $1 billion more in longer-term US weapons support for Ukraine
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announces $1 billion more in longer-term US weapons support for Ukraine.