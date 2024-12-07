Wires

French President Emmanuel Macron expresses ``gratitude'' to those who saved, helped and rebuilt Notre Dame Cathedral

French President Emmanuel Macron expresses ''gratitude'' to those who saved, helped and rebuilt Notre Dame Cathedral.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 7, 2024 at 6:50PM

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron expresses ''gratitude'' to those who saved, helped and rebuilt Notre Dame Cathedral.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announces $1 billion more in longer-term US weapons support for Ukraine

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announces $1 billion more in longer-term US weapons support for Ukraine.

Wires

Syrian war monitor and pro-government media outlet say government forces have withdrawn from key central city of Homs

Wires

Newcomer No. 12 Arizona State beats No. 16 Iowa State in Big 12 title game to earn spot in College Football Playoff