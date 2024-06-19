PARIS — A French police officer in the northern suburbs of Paris opened fire and killed an attacker on Wednesday who assaulted a cleaning worker with a screwdriver and also injured another police officer, police said.
The cleaning worker suffered ''several blows'' with the screwdriver, but the extent of the injuries wasn't immediately clear, police said.
A police officer who sought to intervene also suffered an arm injury, police said.
Another officer then opened fire, killing the attacker, police said.
Police said they had no other immediate information about the attack in the Paris suburb of Aubervilliers, including about the attacker's gender or possible motives.
