Women's FINAL
Saturday, 8.am., Ch. 11
Iga Swiatek vs. Sofia Kenin
Meet Swiatek
• She's a 19-year-old Pole who's unseeded and ranked 54th, the lowest-ranked woman to get this far in the French Open since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975.
• She hasn't lost a set in the tournament. In six previous Grand Slam tournaments, her best showing was reaching the fourth round.
• Swiatek on Swiatek:"I can achieve big things."
Meet Kenin
• She's a 21-year-old American who's seeded fourth and ranked fourth.
• She won the Australian Open in February, her only Grand Slam title, and is 16-1 in majors this year. She hasn't been dominant in Paris, needing three sets in four of her six matches.
• Kenin on Kenin:"Definitely feisty."