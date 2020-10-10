Women's FINAL

Saturday, 8.am., Ch. 11

Iga Swiatek vs. Sofia Kenin

Meet Swiatek

• She's a 19-year-old Pole who's unseeded and ranked 54th, the lowest-ranked woman to get this far in the French Open since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975.

• She hasn't lost a set in the tournament. In six previous Grand Slam tournaments, her best showing was reaching the fourth round.

Sofia Kenin of the U.S. clenches her fist after scoring a point against Danielle Collins of the U.S. in the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

• Swiatek on Swiatek:"I can achieve big things."

Meet Kenin

• She's a 21-year-old American who's seeded fourth and ranked fourth.

• She won the Australian Open in February, her only Grand Slam title, and is 16-1 in majors this year. She hasn't been dominant in Paris, needing three sets in four of her six matches.

• Kenin on Kenin:"Definitely feisty."