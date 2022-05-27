PARIS — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

No. 5 Rafael Nadal moved into the fourth round at Roland Garros by beating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

The 13-time champion said it was the best of his three wins this week, at least up until Van de Zandschulp crept back into the third set. Nadal in his on-court interview said he was disappointed to miss a break point that would have put him up 5-0.

Nadal's 301st win at Grand Slams means he will face ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian advanced by beating Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 7-5.

___

5:40 p.m.

A French Open player has been fined $10,000 by the tournament after she threw her racket and it bounced off the clay and into the stands during a match.

Irina-Camelia Begu, a 31-year-old Romanian who is ranked 63rd, was cited for unsportsmanlike conduct during the third set of her victory against 30th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round at Court 13.

The match was Thursday. The fine was announced Friday.

After dropping a point, Begu walked to the sideline and chucked her racket, which flew behind chair umpire Anis Ressaissi's seat, landing among spectators sitting courtside. There were gasps from fans and a child could be heard crying.

Tournament referee Remy Azemar said the equipment "brushed a young spectator," who "turned out to be OK."

___

5:10 p.m.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic recorded another straight-set victory and will face Diego Schwartzman for a spot in the quarterfinals at the French Open.

The top-ranked Djokovic beat Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 at Court Philippe Chatrier in 1 hour, 44 minutes — the quickest of his three wins.

Schwartzman's 0-6 record against Djokovic includes a five-setter in the third round at the 2017 French Open. The Argentine is seeded 15th.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion hasn't lost in the third round at Roland Garros since 2009.

___

3:45 p.m.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich eliminated a Grand Slam champion for the second straight match to reach the fourth round at the French Open.

The 47th-ranked Belarusian beat three-time major champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-6 (5) at Court Simonne Mathieu.

Sasnovich had defeated reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round.

She next faces Italian player Martina Trevisan, whose best result at a Grand Slam was the quarterfinals at Roland Garros two years ago.

___

3:20 p.m.

Coco Gauff reached the fourth round at the French Open by beating Kaia Kanepi.

The 18-year-old Gauff, the youngest remaining woman in the draw, defeated the 36-year-old Kanepi, the oldest remaining woman, 6-3, 6-4.

The young American is trying to improve on her quarterfinal run at Roland Garros a year ago.

Gauff had six aces — and five double-faults — while her Estonian opponent made 29 unforced errors. The teenager has not dropped a set in her first three matches.

Gauff next faces No. 31 Elise Mertens.

___

3 p.m.

U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez has reached the fourth round at the French Open for the first time.

The 19-year-old Canadian beat Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 at Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 17th-seeded Fernandez broke Bencic in the 11th game of the deciding set and served out the match. She had saved two set points in the opener.

Fernandez next faces 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who reached the Roland Garros semifinals in 2019.

The best result by a Canadian woman at the French Open was Eugenie Bouchard making the semifinals in 2014.

___

1:35 p.m.

Amanda Anisimova moved into the fourth round of the French Open when Karolina Muchova stopped playing after hurting her right ankle.

The 27th-seeded Anisimova, an American who reached the Roland Garros semifinals at the age of 17 in 2019, was leading 6-7 (7), 6-2, 3-0 when Muchova walked to the net to concede the match.

Muchova twisted her right foot while serving at 2-all in the second set. She went to the sideline during that game to get checked on by a doctor and a trainer, who taped up the ankle.

When play resumed after the medical timeout, Muchova dropped seven games in a row before retiring from the match.

Anisimova eliminated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the first round.

___

1:30 p.m.

Diego Schwartzman advanced to the fourth round of the French Open and a potential showdown with defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The 2020 Roland Garros semifinalist beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 at Court Simonne Mathieu. The 18th-seeded Bulgarian made 59 unforced errors.

The 15th-seeded Schwartzman will next face either Djokovic or Aljaz Bedene. Schwartzman is 0-6 against Djokovic.

___

11 a.m.

The big favorites in the men's draw have third-round matches on Day 6 at the French Open.

Novak Djokovic continues his title defense at Court Philippe Chatrier against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia.

Fifth-seeded Rafael Nadal faces Botic van de Zandschulp.

In the nightcap on center court, sixth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz plays Sebastian Korda in what could be a tricky matchup for the 19-year-old Spaniard.

Alcaraz's only loss in 19 matches on clay this season was to Korda. The 21-year-old American beat Alcaraz last month in Monte Carlo.

In the women's draw, the youngest player remaining is 18-year-old Coco Gauff and she'll face the oldest in 36-year-old Kaia Kanepi.

U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez plays Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports