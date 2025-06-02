French Open: Unseeded Frenchwoman Boisson stuns Pegula and joins No. 2 Gauff in the quarterfinals

PARIS — Loïs Boisson had never played at the French Open, let alone in the biggest arena at Roland-Garros.
They didn't faze the French wild card.
Boisson, ranked 361st, threw her head back and roared after beating American No. 3 Jessica Pegula 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Court Philippe-Chatrier in Monday's fourth-round play.
She is by far the lowest-ranked woman to beat someone ranked in the top five at the French Open in 40 years. The lowest previously in that span was No. 179 Aniko Kapros, who eliminated No. 5 Justine Henin in the first round in 2002.
Boisson also is the lowest-ranked woman to reach the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros since at least 1985.
Quite some victory, considering also Pegula was the U.S. Open runner-up last year. Understandably, Boisson was nervous as she served for the match and saved three break points.
After Pegula missed an easy-looking winner at the net and clutched her head in her hands, Boisson had her first match point, the biggest point of her career.
Pegula returned a strong serve to the back of the court where Boisson unleashed a brilliant forehand winner down the line. She then raised her arms and realized the enormity of her win.