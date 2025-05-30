French Open: Tennis players wonder if nasal strips aren't just for snoring anymore

PARIS — If more tennis players find themselves breathing easier, it might just be thanks to Carlos Alcaraz.
The four-time Grand Slam champion, whose bid for a second consecutive French Open title was scheduled to continue with a third-round match Friday night, has often worn a nasal strip in matches since last season — although not during his first two contests at Roland-Garros this week — and the sport's other athletes took note.
After all, if Alcaraz finds something useful on the court, their thinking goes, maybe it makes sense to give the adhesive bands a shot.
''I saw Carlos playing in it,'' said 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva, a semifinalist in Paris last year and the No. 6 women's seed this time. ''I'd be pretty interested to try and see if there is really a difference. If he plays matches in it, then probably there is.''
At the 2024 season-ending ATP Finals last November, Alcaraz said: ''It is something that I'm going to wear more often. I could recover better between points.''
Once associated with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and soccer stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, the bands, which essentially look like a Band-Aid worn across the bridge of the nose, are popping up on tennis courts — sometimes out of necessity, sometimes out of curiosity.
They are designed to open the nostrils slightly, making it easier to breathe through the nose. Originally marketed to reduce snoring, they're being embraced to enhance air intake during physical exertion.
The idea is simple: Better breathing could mean better oxygen intake.