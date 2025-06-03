French Open: Lorenzo Musetti beats Frances Tiafoe to reach the French Open semifinals

PARIS — Lorenzo Musetti used his sleek one-handed backhand and sprint-then-slide court coverage to reach his first semifinal at the French Open, and second at a Grand Slam tournament, by beating Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 Tuesday in the same stadium where he won a bronze medal at last year's Olympics.
When the match ended, Musetti, a 23-year-old Italian, rolled up his green shirt's right sleeve and flexed his biceps.
He'll face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Tommy Paul on Friday for a berth in the championship match.
No. 8 seed Musetti and No. 1 Jannik Sinner — who faces unseeded Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals Wednesday — gave Italy two male quarterfinalists at Roland-Garros for the first time since 1973.
Tiafoe also was part of a rare accomplishment for his country: He and Paul were the first American men to get to the round of eight in Paris since Andre Agassi in 2003 — and the first duo to do it in the same year since Jim Courier and Pete Sampras in 1996.
In women's action, three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek and No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka both won in straight sets to set up a semifinal showdown on Thursday.
No. 15 Tiafoe, a 27-year-old from Maryland, hadn't dropped a set on the way to the quarterfinals. But he wasn't up to the task against Musetti, a semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2024.
Wearing a chain around his neck with a pendant reading ''Big Foe'' in capital letters, Tiafoe missed all eight first serves in his initial service game and sent a backhand wide to give Musetti a 2-0 lead. Tiafoe looked at his coach, David Witt, and complained about the wind.