PARIS — Barbora Krejcikova has become only the third defending women's champion to lose in the first round of the French Open.
Krejcikova, a Czech player who was seeded second at Roland Garros, lost to 97th-ranked Diane Parry 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.
It was Krejcikova's first match since February because of an injured right elbow.
The only other two women to lose in the first round a year after winning the title at Roland Garros were Anastasia Myskina in 2005 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2018.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
How Justin Thomas came roaring back to win the PGA Championship after being seven shots down
TULSA, Okla. — The dominant story line before the 2022 PGA Championship revolved around Phil Mickelson, who became the oldest major champion last year when…
Sports
French Open updates | Kvitova, Azarenka advance to 2nd round
The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Twins
Reusse still has trust issues, but makes a concession about the Twins
Both the Twins and golfer Justin Thomas looked to be in hopeless spots early Sunday — and then came charging big to claim victories. Andrew Wiggins and Gophers baseball are also subjects of today's podcast.
Sports
Defending champ Krejcikova loses in 1st round of French Open
Barbora Krejcikova has become only the third defending women's champion to lose in the first round of the French Open.
Twins
Souhan: You may disagree, but Twins making right calls on Buxton, Lewis
As hungry as fans are to see Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis run and hit, protecting them for the long run is the wise plan with an AL Central title — and their futures — in play.