French Open: Coco Gauff reaches quarterfinals and jokes with Frances Tiafoe about forgetting rackets

''I definitely for sure feel like I'm sometimes, when I was a junior, especially more mature than maybe some of my peers. I don't know why. I feel like I have always been that. When I was in school, I would always be the first one to class. I remember getting yellow for the behavior chart once, and that was like the worst day of my life,'' Gauff said. ''I'm definitely someone that prides myself in being a good example. I think it's because I have two younger brothers, and I feel like I have to be that example.''