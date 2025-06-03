French Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats a hurting Tommy Paul 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 to return to the semifinals

PARIS — It's tough enough for any player to deal with Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open. When you're not at your absolute best against the defending champion, as was the case for Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals Tuesday night, there's no chance.
No. 2 seed Alcaraz returned to the semifinals at Roland-Garros for the third consecutive year with a 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 victory over No. 12 Paul, who had his right thigh heavily taped and was unable to run, serve or hit groundstrokes at full force.
''I've felt better, you know?'' said Paul, who had leg and abdominal muscle issues during the tournament. ''Obviously, I went into the match like, ‘I want to win the match.' But pretty early on in the match, it was pretty obvious that I wasn't moving amazing.''
Didn't help his cause that Alcaraz was at his very best.
''Today was one of those days that you're feeling great. You feel like every shot was going to be in, every shot was going to be a winner,'' Alcaraz said. ''You play with a lot of confidence. No fear of anything.''
It took just 52 minutes for him to collect the first two sets.
The 22-year-old Spaniard compiled a 23-5 edge in winners in that span, and the final totals were 40-13.
''He played some great tennis. Returned very well. Had me on my back foot all the time. Playing so fast,'' Paul said. ''Even on the changeovers, I felt like he was getting up with 20 seconds left. I was like, ‘You got to slow down.'''