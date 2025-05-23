French Open 2025 guide: How to watch on TV, betting odds and more to know about Roland-Garros

PARIS — Get ready for the French Open before play begins Sunday with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the second Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2025 on TV, what the betting odds are, what the schedule is, who the defending champions are and more:
When does the French Open start?
Play begins Sunday at 11 a.m. local time, which is 5 a.m. ET.
Where can I watch the French Open on TV?
— In the U.S.: TNT, TruTV, HBO Max — in the first year of a 10-year, $650 million deal.
— Other countries are listed here.
The first French Open since Rafael Nadal's retirement
This is the first time the event will be held since the man known as the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, retired last season. He collected 14 championships at the French Open, more than any man or woman won any Grand Slam title. Nadal will be honored during a ceremony on Sunday at Court Philippe-Chatrier.