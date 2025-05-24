French Open 2025: Doping cases, lingering lawsuit, players seek more Slam money and more to know

''I think it went pretty well, from what I understood. Hopefully progress can be made. I know that several top players on the men and women sides were there and were present. We're showing — not just the top players, all of us; but led by a lot of the top players — that we're very unified on this topic,'' Pegula said. ''Getting a higher revenue share based on what the tournaments are bringing in, (and) not just that, but player welfare, for pensions, for bonus pool for the men, (the Slams) don't contribute anything. And that's our issue. They're the four pinnacles of our sport and we're just asking for that to be a lot more equal and a lot more fair.''