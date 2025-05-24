French Open 2025: Doping cases, lingering lawsuit, players seek more Slam money and more to know

PARIS — With the French Open set to start on Sunday, an argument could be made that the headlines about tennis lately have been as, or more, intriguing off the court — and in the court of law — than on the court of play.
There were the high-profile doping bans served by Jannik Sinner, the man seeded No. 1 at Roland-Garros, and Iga Swiatek, the woman who is the three-time defending champion at the clay-court major. There's the pending class-action suit brought by players against groups that run the sport. And there's an effort by the athletes to get a larger share of revenues from the four Grand Slam tournaments.
Yes, there is interest in who is going to win the titles two weeks from now, of course. And there are plenty of storylines connected to such things as whether Swiatek can snap out of her recent run of poor-for-her results, whether Carlos Alcaraz can win a second consecutive championship in Paris, whether Novak Djokovic can grab a record 25th Grand Slam trophy, whether Coco Gauff can grab her second at age 21, and so on.
Here is what to know before the competition begin at the French Open:
Are tennis players going to get more money from the Slams?
Hard to say yet. This is just at the beginning. The background: Djokovic, Gauff, Sinner and women's No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka were among 20 top players who signed a letter — obtained by The Associated Press in April — that was sent to the heads of the four Slam tournaments, seeking additional prize money, contributions to player welfare programs funded by the pro tours and more say in decision-making.
Those events reportedly gave around 10% to 20% of their roughly $1.5 billion in combined revenues to players in 2024.
Leaders of the four major tournaments — the French Open, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open — met in Paris with some of the leading players.