French Open 2025: Casper Ruud is bothered by a painful knee and loses to Nuno Borges

The second round concludes with 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic taking on France's Corentin Moutet in Court Suzanne-Lenglen in a match that could feature a raucous atmosphere. French fans are likely to make a lot of noise at Court Philippe-Chatrier, too, because another one of their own, Richard Gasquet, could be playing the final match of his career when he takes on No. 1 Jannik Sinner. At night in Chatrier, No. 5 Jack Draper of Britain takes on yet another French veteran, Gael Monfils. No. 2-seeded Coco Gauff, against Tereza Valentova, and No. 3 Jessica Pegula, against Ann Li in an all-American match, are among the top women in action, along with No. 6 Mirra Andreeva against Ashlyn Krueger of the United States.