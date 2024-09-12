Wires

French league's legal board orders Paris Saint-Germain to pay Kylian Mbappé 55 million euros of unpaid wages

French league's legal board orders Paris Saint-Germain to pay Kylian Mbappé 55 million euros of unpaid wages.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 12, 2024 at 3:27PM

PARIS — French league's legal board orders Paris Saint-Germain to pay Kylian Mbappé 55 million euros of unpaid wages.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

China gives auditing firm PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande

China gives auditing firm PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande.

Wires

Boeing factory workers walk off the job after voting to reject a contract offer and go on strike

Wires

China's legislature passes a law raising the retirement age, which is now among the lowest for major economies