PARIS — French league's legal board orders Paris Saint-Germain to pay Kylian Mbappé 55 million euros of unpaid wages.
French league's legal board orders Paris Saint-Germain to pay Kylian Mbappé 55 million euros of unpaid wages
French league's legal board orders Paris Saint-Germain to pay Kylian Mbappé 55 million euros of unpaid wages.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 12, 2024 at 3:27PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
China gives auditing firm PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande
China gives auditing firm PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande.