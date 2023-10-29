MARSEILLE, France — The French league soccer game between host Marseille and Lyon was postponed on Sunday after Lyon coach Fabio Grosso suffered a head injury when the team bus came under attack from fans throwing projectiles.

A few minutes before the scheduled kickoff time, a message on the giant screen at Stade Velodrome said: ''Dear supporters, the game will not be played tonight.''

The Lyon team bus was hit on the way to the stadium, shattering some windows. Grosso was injured by falling shards of glass and needed medical treatment with his face heavily bleeding.

''We applied the protocol, which states that the game shouldn't be played when a party is injured and his participation is compromised because of this physical assault,'' match referee Francois Letexier told a news conference.

