By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 24, 2024 at 1:17PM

PARIS — French foreign minister says conference for Lebanon raised $1 billion in pledges for humanitarian aid, military support.

South Florida men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim has died at age 43

South Florida men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim has died at age 43.

Owner and operator of ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse to pay over $100M for cleanup in settlement with US

LA prosecutors on Friday will ask a court to resentence Lyle and Erik Menendez, setting the stage for possible parole