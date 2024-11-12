French farmers protest against EU-Mercosur deal that will increase South American imports

Meanwhile, France's three biggest farming unions have vowed action: The FNSEA, France's largest, has called for nationwide protests once the winter sowing season ends in mid-November. Coordination Rurale has promised ''an agricultural revolt'' starting on Nov. 19 in Auch and Agen, two cities in the Southwest of France, while the Confédération Paysanne, the third-largest union, known for its anti-globalization stance, is also planning its move against ''free trade agreements.''