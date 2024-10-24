French culture minister proposes entrance fee for Notre Dame to help fund preservation work

The storied interiors, with their soaring ceiling, intricate stained-glass windows and world-class organ, are set to welcome visitors once more — five years after the catastrophic fire in April 2019. Dati's plan would charge tourists 5 euros ($4.16), which could generate 75 million euros ($62.41 million) annually to help restore France's crumbling religious buildings. Dati believes Notre Dame could serve as a model for the country's preservation efforts.