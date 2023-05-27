CANNES, France — French courtroom drama 'Anatomy of a Fall' wins Palme d'Or, top prize of Cannes Film Festival.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Who are the Democratic Socialists, and why are they winning Minneapolis DFL endorsements?
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Who are the Democratic Socialists, and why are they winning Minneapolis DFL endorsements?
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Who are the Democratic Socialists, and why are they winning Minneapolis DFL endorsements?
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Who are the Democratic Socialists, and why are they winning Minneapolis DFL endorsements?
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Who are the Democratic Socialists, and why are they winning Minneapolis DFL endorsements?
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Who are the Democratic Socialists, and why are they winning Minneapolis DFL endorsements?
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune