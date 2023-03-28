PARIS — Authorities raided the Paris offices of five banks Tuesday on suspicion of tax fraud, the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office said.
The raids come as part of five preliminary investigations opened in December 2021 on counts of alleged money laundering, and alleged tax fraud linked to dividend payments, the office said in a statement. It didn't specify which banks were raided.
French media said the banks searched included HSBC, BNP Paribas, Exane — a subsidiary of BNP — Societe Generale, and Natixis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Comic Relief launches metaverse fundraiser to fight poverty
Can playing more Roblox make your kids more philanthropic?
Business
MLB The Show breaks barrier with Negro League players
MLB The Show has broken a video game barrier: For the first time, the franchise will insert some of the greatest Negro League players — from Satchel Paige to Jackie Robinson — into the 2023 edition of the game as playable characters.
Business
Bankman-Fried charged with paying $40M bribe to China
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with directing $40 million in bribes to one or more Chinese officials to unfreeze assets relating to his cryptocurrency business in a newly rewritten indictment unsealed Tuesday.
Business
Stocks hold steady as some calm remains on Wall Street
Stocks are mixed in relatively quiet trading on Tuesday, and Wall Street is regaining some cool at the tail end of what's been a turmoil-filled month.
Business
US consumer confidence ticks up in March
Consumer confidence inched up in March after two straight monthly declines, even as persistent inflation, bank collapses and anxiety over a possible recession weighed on Americans.