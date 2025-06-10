PARIS — French authorities say a 15-year-old student stabbed a school employee to death during a bag check.
French authorities say a 15-year-old student stabbed a school employee to death during a bag check
French authorities say a 15-year-old student stabbed a school employee to death during a bag check.
The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 10:33AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
French authorities say a 15-year-old student stabbed a school employee to death during a bag check
French authorities say a 15-year-old student stabbed a school employee to death during a bag check.