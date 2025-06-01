Wires

French authorities say 2 fans died and a police officer is in a coma after Champions League victory celebrations

French authorities say 2 fans died and a police officer is in a coma after Champions League victory celebrations.

The Associated Press
June 1, 2025 at 9:47AM

PARIS — French authorities say 2 fans died and a police officer is in a coma after Champions League victory celebrations.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Gaza's Health Ministry says the death toll from gunfire on a crowd heading to an aid site has climbed to 31

Gaza's Health Ministry says the death toll from gunfire on a crowd heading to an aid site has climbed to 31.

Wires

French authorities say 2 fans died and a police officer is in a coma after Champions League victory celebrations

Wires

Red Cross hospital says 21 people were killed while trying get aid from an Israeli-backed group in Gaza