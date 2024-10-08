French anti-terror investigators make 3 arrests in probe of suspected attack plot

World

French anti-terror prosecutors announced the arrests Tuesday of three people in southwest France in a probe led by the country's domestic intelligence agency into a suspected attack plot.

By The Associated Press

October 8, 2024 at 11:44AM

October 8, 2024 at 11:44AM

PARIS — French anti-terror prosecutors announced the arrests Tuesday of three people in southwest France in a probe led by the country's domestic intelligence agency into a suspected attack plot.

Police detained the three people in the Toulouse region, the national anti-terror prosecutors' office said. It didn't confirm French media reports that two of the suspects are Afghan nationals.

The prosecutors' office said the DGSI domestic police intelligence service is leading the investigation into a suspected plot to carry out a terror attack or attacks.

It gave no details about possible targets or motives.

