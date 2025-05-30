Frelick leads Brewers against the Phillies after 4-hit performance

Milwaukee Brewers (29-28, third in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (36-20, first in the NL East)
Philadelphia; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: D.L. Hall (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, one strikeout); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (2-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -144, Brewers +122; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies after Sal Frelick had four hits against the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Philadelphia is 19-9 in home games and 36-20 overall. The Phillies have hit 60 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.
Milwaukee has an 11-18 record on the road and a 29-28 record overall. The Brewers have gone 18-9 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.