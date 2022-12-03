HARRISONBURG, Va. — Noah Freidel had 17 points in James Madison's 97-80 victory against Eastern Kentucky on Friday night.
Freidel had five rebounds for the Dukes (7-2). Terrence Edwards scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 7, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Julien Wooden was 7 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.
Devontae Blanton led the way for the Colonels (4-4) with 17 points and three steals. Eastern Kentucky also got 11 points from Isaiah Cozart. Tayshawn Comer also put up 11 points and four assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
