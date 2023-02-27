It's not snow but freezing rain that's marring the Monday morning commute as highways and freeways are littered with crashes and spinouts.

A pileup involving as many as 10 vehicles led to the closure of northbound Hwy. 100 to eastbound Interstate 394 on the border of St. Louis Park and Golden Valley. Drivers were advised to find alternate routes after the incident happened just before 6 a.m.

"The freezing rain may produce a thin layer of glazing on untreated roadways," the National Weather Service said in issuing a special weather statement. "Allow extra travel time this morning, particularly since icy spots may be encountered with little to no advance notice."

A crash at about 7:20 a.m. on southbound Hwy. 100 at County Road 81 had the left lane blocked, and traffic was stacked up back to Brooklyn Boulevard.

Icy roads were responsible for a crash on southbound Interstate 694 at Stillwater Boulevard. Traffic was jammed in both directions on I-694 through Oakdale, Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed.

Another crash was blocking northbound lanes of Interstate 35E at Larpenteur Avenue in Maplewood.

Some schools, mainly in western Wisconsin, delayed the start of classes Monday.

The freezing rain is expected to let up by late morning or early afternoon as temperature rise into the mid-30s for highs, the Weather Service said.