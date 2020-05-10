More Freeze Warnings

We haven't gotten rid of the cold weather just yet across the region as another round of freezing temperatures is expected to wake up Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to dip to around freezing in the Twin Cities, but below freezing temperatures are expected across much of the rest of the state. Locations as close by as St. Cloud, Alexandria, and Brainerd could see at least eight hours of temperatures at or below freezing Sunday Night.

Record lows will be possible Monday morning at locations like Duluth (record: 23F in 1963), International Falls (record: 23F in 2018), and Eau Claire (record: 28F in 1946).

Due to the expected sub-freezing lows across southern Minnesota where more growing degree days have occurred so far this season Freeze Warnings have been issued. These are in place from 2 AM to 8 AM Monday morning.

Another chilly start can be expected Tuesday morning with temperatures once again in the 20s and 30s across the state. I would expect another round of Freeze Warnings to be issued in southern Minnesota, as areas like Marshall and Rochester will once again spend several hours at or below freezing Monday Night.

Record lows will be possible Tuesday morning at locations like Duluth (record: 24F in 1946), International Falls (record: 22F in 2013), and La Crosse (record: 31F in 1967). The good news is warmer weather is expected later this week - more on that in a moment.

_______________________________________________

May Snowfall

Well, this made for an unpleasant Fishing Opener on Saturday across portions of central/northern Minnesota as we had a little bit of some snow fall and accumulate!

As we look at snowfall reports, the highest total was from Deerwood where 3" was reported. 2" fell in Staples, with 1.5" reported 3 miles north of Brainerd.

Here's a look at snow across the lower 48 over the past 48 hours ending Sunday morning. You can see we weren't the only ones to get a blast of (unwelcome) May snow. At least several inches of snow have fallen from Montana to Maine, with a foot or more in portions of New England. The top snow amount has been 15" out of Orient, ME.

_______________________________________________

Looking At The Warmer Highs Of 2020 So Far



Graphic: Iowa Environmental Mesonet

I needed a break from the cooler weather we've dealt with recently (even though my electric bill appreciates not having to run the A.C.) and look at the warmer weather so far in 2020. We've seen about the number of 50F+ highs we should have through May 9th, but have observed 24 days with a high of at least 60, about 4 days above average. We are below average in the number of 70F+ days (5 so far) and 80F+ days (0). Last year our first 80F degree high arrived on May 16th.

_______________________________________________

Maps Looking Like Spring Later This Week

By Paul Douglas

"The world's favorite season is the spring. All things seem possible in May" wrote Edwin Way Teale. How true. Minnesota's autumns are trending longer and milder; winters shrinking.



According to NASA, spring arrives 1-2 weeks earlier than it did for most of the 20th century. It seems the atmosphere is conflicted; rapid warming of the Arctic sparking odd April blizzards and surreal visits of the Polar Vortex in May. 1-2 inches of slush fell Saturday from the Brainerd Lakes and Mille Lacs to Leech Lake. Only the brave and rugged were out in their boats.

A kinder, gentler pattern is shaping up. This morning may be the last tango with freezing for the next 4-5 months. Cold air is finally retreating north with a warm ridge of high pressure forecast to build over the central U.S. That should be good for 60s, even low 70s, by the end of the week. Wednesday looks wet, with another free lawn-watering coming late Saturday into Sunday. My theory holds: Minnesotans don't take spring warmth for granted. Ever.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Cool sunshine. Wake up 33. High 55. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Blue sky with light winds. Wake up 36. High 58. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely, rumble of thunder? Wake up 43. High 60. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and very pleasant. Wake up 50. High 69. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine, few complaints. Wake up 51. High 70. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Humid with a few showers, T-storms. Wake up 53. High 71. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Heavier rain possible, few storms. Wake up 56. High 68. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

May 11th

1915: A waterspout is seen on Lake Mills.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

May 11th

Average High: 68F (Record: 88F set in 1900)

Average Low: 47F (Record: 27F set in 1946)

Average Precipitation: 0.11" (Record: 1.55" set in 1935)

Average Snowfall: 0.0" (Record: 2.8" set in 1946)

Record Snow Depth: Trace in 1966

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 11th

Sunrise: 5:48 AM

Sunset: 8:31 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 43 minutes and 16 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 24 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 15 Hours Of Daylight? May 19th (15 hours, 1 minute, and 5 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/Before 5:30 AM: May 30th (6:30 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 9:00 PM: June 12th (9:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

After the freezing start expected Monday morning, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s for highs in the Twin Cities with a lot more sunshine than experienced across the region on Mother's Day. However, it will still feel cooler than that in the afternoon with northwest winds up around 10 mph.

Under those mainly sunny skies statewide Monday, highs are expected to climb into the 50s in central and southern Minnesota, but stick in the 40s up north.

These highs on Monday will still be 10-20F degrees below average statewide. The average high in the Twin Cities for May 11th is 68F.

The good news is that we do have a warm up in store as we head through this week. While highs will stick in the 50s through Wednesday (still 10-15F degrees below average), they'll quickly warm into the mid/upper 60s Thursday and the low 70s (and back above average!) Friday.

Even better news: the 8-14 day temperature outlook is showing the probability of warmer than average temperatures from May 17-23 across the region. Right now models are mainly showing highs in the 70s during that timespan in the Twin Cities.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

As we roll into Monday, an area of low pressure in the Northeast will produce some rain and - across mainly the Great Lakes and Appalachians - some morning snow. Rain chances will continue across southern Florida. A system near the Rockies will produce showers and storms from Idaho to Texas and the Central Plains, with some snow possible in the morning from Montana to Nebraska. A system approaching the West Coast will bring rain from the Pacific Northwest to the Bay Area.

Numerous record cold highs are expected on Monday from the Central Plains to the Northeast.

Through Tuesday evening, areas of at least 1" of rain will be possible across southern Florida, the Central Plains, and along the southwestern Oregon and northwestern Calfornia coasts. Some rain totals from Sunday through Tuesday in southern Florida could approach 3-4". Up to about a half a foot of snow will be possible in the Cascades and Northern Rockies.

_______________________________________________

Southern Severe Threat Wednesday

As we head toward Wednesday. the severe weather potential is expected to increase across portions of the Central and Southern Plains as a system works its way eastward. Right now all modes of severe weather are possible Wednesday into Wednesday Night from central Kansas south into far northern Texas, including areas like Oklahoma City, Wichita, and Wichita Falls.

_______________________________________________

Patagonian Dust Streamers

Image Information: "Astronaut photograph ISS062-E-85589 was acquired on March 7, 2020, with a Nikon D5 digital camera using a 170 millimeter lens and is provided by the ISS Crew Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, Johnson Space Center."

More from NASA: "A surging dust storm and trailing dust cloud captured an astronaut’s attention as the International Space Station (ISS) was passing over South America. Dust storms are common in Patagonia and familiar for people in Comodoro Rivadavia, a coastal city in southern Argentina. The primary source of dust is Lago Colhué Huapí, a shallow lake adjacent to the much deeper Lago Musters. During Patagonia’s dry season, the water levels of Colhué Huapí drop significantly due to evaporation, leaving loose silt exposed at the surface. In this photograph, the lake is almost entirely obscured by dust and clouds. At the western margin of the storm, dust lifted off from the ground in the form of dust streamers, which were aligned with the wind direction. These surface dust features are also observed on Mars."

Humidity and heat extremes are on the verge of exceeding limits of human survivability, study finds

More from the Capital Weather Gang: "Welcome to “Steambath Earth,” featuring sauna-like temperatures and humidity too high for humans to tolerate. Extremely humid heat that is more intense than most Americans have experienced — approaching a crucial, immovable human survivability limit — has more than doubled in frequency in some coastal subtropical regions of the world since 1979, according to a study published Friday. The study is the first to find that wet-bulb temperatures of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) — which render ineffective the human heat response of sweating to shed heat through evaporation, leading to hyperthermia — are already occurring for short periods of time at a few weather stations. These tend to occur in parts of the Persian Gulf shoreline and coastal southwest North America, where sizzling lands border sultry seas, as well as in northern South Asia, where extreme heat and humidity combinations overlap just before the annual monsoon season begins."

How Climate Change Is Contributing to Skyrocketing Rates of Infectious Disease

More from ProPublica: "Over the past few decades, the number of emerging infectious diseases that spread to people — especially coronaviruses and other respiratory illnesses believed to have come from bats and birds — has skyrocketed. A new emerging disease surfaces five times a year. One study estimates that more than 3,200 strains of coronaviruses already exist among bats, awaiting an opportunity to jump to people. The diseases may have always been there, buried deep in wild and remote places out of reach of people. But until now, the planet’s natural defense systems were better at fighting them off. Today, climate warming is demolishing those defense systems, driving a catastrophic loss in biodiversity that, when coupled with reckless deforestation and aggressive conversion of wildland for economic development, pushes farms and people closer to the wild and opens the gates for the spread of disease."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Monday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser