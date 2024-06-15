LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman lined a go-ahead, two-out RBI single into center in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Friday night.

Mookie Betts singled, took second on an errant pickoff throw by reliever Will Smith (0-3) and scored on Freeman's hit.

Daniel Hudson (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief and Alex Vesia pitched the ninth to earn his third save.

The Royals had the tying run at first with two outs in the ninth on a single by pinch hitter Nelson Velazquez, but Nick Loftin flied out to end it.

The Dodgers tied the game 3-3 with two outs in the fifth.

Miguel Rojas hit a two-run homer just inside the left-field foul pole and one batter later Chris Taylor went deep to tie it up. It was the first homer for Taylor since Sept. 7, 2023.

Visiting Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2017, the Royals made themselves right at home.

Salvador Perez blasted a 437-foot homer that came off his bat at 113.3 mph, traveling most of the way up the left-field pavilion in the fourth. Maikel Garcia singled, took second on Bobby Witt Jr.'s groundout and moved to third on Gavin Stone's wild pitch. Vinnie Pasquantino walked to set up Perez, who made it 3-0.

Witt Jr., who came in with a major league-leading .330 average, went 0 for 4 on his 24th birthday. He made a nifty over-the-shoulder catch of Andy Pages, threw to second and Loftin fired to first to complete the Royals' second double play of the game in the seventh.

Dodgers starter Stone allowed three runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Royals starter Cole Ragans gave up three runs and seven hits in seven innings. He struck out four and walked one.

The Dodgers improved to 16-1 at home against the Royals, who were swept in their last visit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Bobby Miller (shoulder) will start Wednesday at Colorado.

ROYALS TRADE

Kansas City traded minor-league catcher Logan Porter to the San Francisco Giants for cash or a player to be named later.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Seth Lugo (9-2, 2.36 ERA) starts Saturday coming off his first loss since April 21. He's allowed nine runs in 13 innings over his last two starts.

Dodgers: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 3.00) goes Saturday after having his scheduled Thursday start pushed back for extra rest.

