FORT WAYNE, Ind. — BJ Freeman had 26 points in Milwaukee's 68-65 win against Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday night.
Freeman added eight rebounds for the Panthers (11-11, 6-5 Horizon League). Langston Wilson added 11 points while going 5 of 7 from the field, and they also had seven rebounds. Kentrell Pullian went 3 of 6 from the field to finish with seven points.
Jalen Jackson led the Mastodons (14-8, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three steals. Purdue Fort Wayne also got 13 points and six assists from Rasheed Bello. Quinton Morton-Robertson also put up 12 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
