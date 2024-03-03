MILWAUKEE — BJ Freeman had 22 points in Milwaukee's 90-69 victory against Green Bay on Saturday night.

Freeman added 11 rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Panthers (17-14, 12-8 Horizon League). Erik Pratt scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range), and added five assists. Faizon Fields was 5 of 7 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Phoenix (18-13, 13-7) were led in scoring by Preston Ruedinger, who finished with 15 points, four assists and two steals. Green Bay also got 15 points from David Douglas Jr.. In addition, Marcus Hall finished with 10 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.