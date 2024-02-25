MILWAUKEE — BJ Freeman scored a season-high 38 points to lead Milwaukee over Purdue Fort Wayne 96-88 on Sunday.

Freeman made 15 of 24 shots (5 of 11 from 3-point range) and all three of his free throws for the Panthers (15-14, 10-8 Horizon League). Erik Pratt sank three 3-pointers, scoring 14 with six rebounds. Dominic Ham hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Rasheed Bello finished with 21 points and five assists to pace the Mastodons (18-11, 9-9). Quinton Morton-Robertson added 18 points. Jalen Jackson pitched in with 16 points and seven assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.