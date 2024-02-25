MILWAUKEE — BJ Freeman scored a season-high 38 points to lead Milwaukee over Purdue Fort Wayne 96-88 on Sunday.
Freeman made 15 of 24 shots (5 of 11 from 3-point range) and all three of his free throws for the Panthers (15-14, 10-8 Horizon League). Erik Pratt sank three 3-pointers, scoring 14 with six rebounds. Dominic Ham hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.
Rasheed Bello finished with 21 points and five assists to pace the Mastodons (18-11, 9-9). Quinton Morton-Robertson added 18 points. Jalen Jackson pitched in with 16 points and seven assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
PWHL Minnesota shut out 2-0 by Boston as offense continues to struggle
Minnesota outshot Boston in all three periods and had three more power play attempts but wasn't able to score in the team's fourth straight game without Taylor Heise.
Sports
Grayson Allen leads balanced effort for Suns, who pull away late for 123-113 win over Lakers
Grayson Allen scored 24 points, Kevin Durant added 22 and the Phoenix Suns pulled away late in the fourth quarter to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 123-113 on Sunday.
Sports
Freeman scores 38, Milwaukee tops Purdue Fort Wayne 96-88
BJ Freeman scored a season-high 38 points to lead Milwaukee over Purdue Fort Wayne 96-88 on Sunday.
Sports
Youngstown State beats Green Bay 71-59
Ziggy Reid and Brett Thompson both scored 16 points and Youngstown State defeated Green Bay 71-59 on Sunday.
Sports
Hawks lose All-Star point guard Trae Young for at least 4 weeks with a torn ligament in left pinkie
The Atlanta Hawks have lost All-Star point guard Trae Young for at least four weeks with a torn ligament in his left pinkie finger.