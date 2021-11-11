CHICAGO — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and DePaul defeated Coppin State 97-72 on Wednesday night.

David Jones added 23 points and 17 rebounds for the Blue Demons (1-0). Brandon Johnson had 13 points and Philmon Gebrewhit added 12 points.

Jesse Zarzuela had 25 points for the Eagles (0-2). Mike Hood added 18 points. Nendah Tarke had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com