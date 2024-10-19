Freedom of expression threatened more seriously in Gaza than in any recent conflict, UN expert says

The surprise attacks in southern Israel led by Hamas militants who controlled Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, killed about 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and led to the abduction of about 250 others, around 100 of whom are still hostages. Israel's military offensive in retaliation has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants but says the majority were women and children.